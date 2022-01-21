High surf warning in effect for north, west shores of most Hawaiian islands

The north shores of most islands could see surf up to 35 feet as a west-northwest swell rolls in and tradewinds pick up.

The north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau, and the north shore of Maui are under a high surf warning through 6 p.m. Saturday.

A west-northwest swell is expected to build down the island chain, peaking Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Surf up to 25 to 35 feet is expected on affected north shores and up to 18 to 25 feet on west shores.

Weather officials say to expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally affect harbors, making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

Although trade winds are expected to be light this morning, the cooling breezes should increase to moderate strength through Saturday, forecasters said.