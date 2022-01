Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Minimum wage should be higher in Hawaii; We must come together to support UH football; Provide teachers with affordable apartments. Read more

It shouldn’t be hard to understand why the best and the brightest are leaving Hawaii; a simple Internet search of minimum wages shows Seattle at $17.50 per hour and $15.75 per hour for tipped service workers.

A $1.90 increase for Hawaii will create the perception that those at the bottom are getting help while not offending those at the top — guaranteeing reelection of our career politicians.

I’m pleased our lone Republican Sen. Kurt Fevella from Ewa Beach supports the increase, but be bold: Replace the $12 per hour with $18 per hour.

As a business owner, my biggest obstacle is competitors paying cash and a governor who defines actively looking for a job as making three phone calls a week.

Kevin Mulkern

Mulkern Landscaping and Nursery

Kuliouou

UH football dispute looks like ageism

Am I the only one who thinks 68-year-old June Jones wasn’t hired because of his age? Jones said the offer to coach University of Hawaii football was a succession thing: He was expected to be a mentor to Tim Chang and then turn the program over.

I think Tim Chang will be a terrific new head coach, and Jones has proven himself over and over. But the whole deal stinks of ageism under the guise of “drama.”

Kamalani Hurley

Mililani

Unfair to offer Jones a short-term contract

In response to University of Hawaii Athletics Director Dave Matlin’s decision to not hire June Jones as the next head football coach: I think it is really unfair for Matlin to offer Jones a three-year contract and then, when Jones declined, to offer Tim Chang a four-year contract plus a possible fifth to coach UH football (“Former quarterback Timmy Chang is named Hawaii head coach following a drama-filled hiring process,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23). On top of that, Jones would not have been allowed to select his own assistant coaches.

I have nothing against Chang, but his coaching credentials pale in comparison to Jones.

I agree with state senators who said that the UH Board of Regents should investigate the Athletics Department and that a selection committee should have been formed to hire the new coach instead of Matlin doing the choosing. Matlin already has acknowledged his mistake in hiring Todd Graham and made another bad decision to not hire Jones. It is time to let Matlin go.

Donald Akiyama

Aiea

Critics should butt out, let Matlin do his job

In the aftermath of the not-so-happily-ever-after June Jones bogus hiring debacle, there are lessons to be learned so that something like this mess never happens again.

The first thing we need to do is let the University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin do his job in hiring the head football coach who he feels is the best-qualified applicant.

Second, we don’t need sports columnists butting in with their recommendations for who the next head coach should be. The same thing applies to state senators who think they know better than someone like Matlin; it’s his job to do the hiring, not theirs.

Lastly, to all of the supporters of Chapter 2 of June Jones as UH head football coach, just remember the last time he pulled the rug out from under your feet when he bolted for greener pastures. It’s time to move on.

Judd Ota

Aiea

We must come together to support UH football

State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz may have a point about a committee selecting the new University of Hawaii football coach, but under the circum- stances, anybody who understands recruiting knows that time is of the essence (“Coaching transition proves turbulent for Hawaii football team,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23).

I may not agree with the way that athletics director David Matlin handled the selection of the new coach or the outcome, but it’s done. What’s important now is that the fans get behind and support new head coach Timmy Chang by attending the games.

Our legislators must get their act together and build a new stadium and, along with our business community, provide financial support. Nike made Oregon football and T. Boone Pickens made Oklahoma State football what they are today. Our state may not have these super-rich donors but every bit helps.

A successful football program will bring this community together. We need to come together as a community to get it done. Go, Warriors.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

Provide teachers with affordable apartments

The article about the 50% retention rate for educators seems to focus on salary inequities compared to the cost of living in Hawaii (“Retention rate of Hawaii public school teachers after 5 years of employment just over 50%,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 21). Offering teachers more money is only part of the answer.

Providing affordable housing for teachers would be a step in the right direction, since housing would seem to be their biggest living expense.

I think if the state Department of Education looked into its classroom inventories, it would find schools with empty classrooms that could be converted to apartments for teachers and even seniors.

The infrastructure is already there, so the cost of conversion to living spaces would be much more economical than building more affordable rental units.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter