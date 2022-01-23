comscore Former quarterback Timmy Chang is named Hawaii head coach following a drama-filled hiring process | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former quarterback Timmy Chang is named Hawaii head coach following a drama-filled hiring process

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2012 SMU head coach June Jones, right, and graduate assistant Timmy Chang talk to players during practice in 2012 at Aloha Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2012

    SMU head coach June Jones, right, and graduate assistant Timmy Chang talk to players during practice in 2012 at Aloha Stadium.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE June Jones talks with Timmy Chang during a game in 2002.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    June Jones talks with Timmy Chang during a game in 2002.

After consulting with his family Timmy Chang signed a promissory major-terms agreement in which he will receive a four-year contract, with a fifth year added if the Rainbow Warriors qualify for a bowl game in 2022 or 2023. Read more

Previous Story
June Jones turns down University of Hawaii football coaching job after talks collapse
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 23, 2022

Scroll Up