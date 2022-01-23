Former quarterback Timmy Chang is named Hawaii head coach following a drama-filled hiring process
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2012
SMU head coach June Jones, right, and graduate assistant Timmy Chang talk to players during practice in 2012 at Aloha Stadium.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
June Jones talks with Timmy Chang during a game in 2002.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree