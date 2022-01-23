Coaching transition proves turbulent for Hawaii football team
By Dave Reardon
and Billy Hull
bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
June Jones, who coached Team Mauka during Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl, said of the hiring of Timmy Chang, “I’ll be rooting for him …”
