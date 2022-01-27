Visitor from California dies after possible drowning off Lahaina

A 52-year-old man visiting Maui from California died Wednesday in a possible drowning incident.

The Maui Fire Department at 1:56 p.m. was alerted to an emergency at the beach fronting the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Lahaina.

A ladder unit and medics arrived on scene to find an unresponsive man who was apparently pulled from the water.

Fire personnel and medics took over life saving efforts from bystanders who were administering CPR to the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.