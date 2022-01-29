comscore Hawaii County says tonight’s audible siren in the Hilo area is a false alarm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii County says tonight’s audible siren in the Hilo area is a false alarm

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:22 pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

Hawaii County said this evening’s audible emergency siren in the Hilo area is a false alarm.

Hawaii State Emergency Management and Hawaii County Civil Defense is investigating the cause of the false siren sounding.

