Hawaii County says tonight’s audible siren in the Hilo area is a false alarm

Hawaii County said this evening’s audible emergency siren in the Hilo area is a false alarm.
Hawaii State Emergency Management and Hawaii County Civil Defense is investigating the cause of the false siren sounding.
Hawaii County said this evening’s audible emergency siren in the Hilo area is a false alarm.
Hawaii State Emergency Management and Hawaii County Civil Defense is investigating the cause of the false siren sounding.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.