2 groups will compete to redevelop land around Aloha Stadium

State officials have picked two development partnerships to submit plans for turning 73 acres of public land around Aloha Stadium into a mixed-use community.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services today announced the advancement of two developer-led teams as finalists for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project in Halawa following a request for applicants in October.

One finalist, Aloha Halawa District Partners, is led by New York-based Development Ventures Group Inc. and Honolulu-based Stanford Carr Development LLC.

Other members of this team are Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co., WATG, SB Architects, Rebound Associates, Colliers, Wilson Okamoto Corp., NBBJ LP, DTL and Bennet Group.

The other finalist, Waiola Mixed-use Partners, is led by Honolulu-based Kobayashi Group and an affiliate of Honolulu-based BlackSand Capital.

Other members of Waiola are Machete Group Inc., Design Partners Inc., Manica Architecture, Stantec, Nan Inc., A.C. Kobayashi, JMA Ventures LLC, BAMP Project, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, SSFM International, Wilson Okamoto Corp., Nainoa Thompson and S.H.A.D.E.

“The two developer-led teams represent decades of experience in Hawaii’s construction industry and have the proven ability to execute the vision for the NASED real estate project that has been shared with us by members of the community,” Chris Kinimaka, public works administrator for DAGS, said in a statement. “We’ve heard from the community that NASED needs to be a true live-work-play-thrive entertainment district that will reinvigorate the area and become a beacon of community pride on game days and throughout the year.”

DAGS anticipates that one of the two developers will be selected by summer to carry out the project after submitting construction and technical details for an initial piece of the 73-acre site along with an overall concept for the entire property that could take two decades or longer to redevelop.

The agency is seeking a developer to replace Aloha Stadium on 25 acres through a separate competitive procurement process.