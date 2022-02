Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

DCCA should tackle condo management

Marcia Kimura is correct: Senate Bill 2730 and House Bill 1857 should pass and end the unethical imposition of condo associations’ legal fees on owners (“Association should pay own legal bills,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 30). But this is the tip of the condo-problem iceberg.

Hawaii’s Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), which provides oversight for property managers (PMs), condo associations’ boards of directors (BODs), and certain vendors, should examine vigorously unethical practices between PMs, BODs, associations’ managers (AMs) and vendors.

In Stage 1, guided by PMs, BODs and AMs expend budgets while permitting towers to fall into disrepair. Vendors provide documents that ensure that associations’ accounts pass audits. In Stage 2, new PMs, BODs, AMs and vendors arise to correct Stage 1 failings.

To halt the fraud, the DCCA should identify and promulgate reliable tools that owners can employ to assign blame and costs for condo management failures.

Dr. Brooks B. Robinson

Ala Moana

Even Sharon Har should get a second chance

If state Rep. Sharon Har did not have a lawyer, she probably would have been found guilty of the impaired- driving charges against her (“Hawaii House committee unlikely to pursue penalty tied to Rep. Sharon Har’s DUI arrest,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2). Luckily, she did not hurt anyone but her own reputation.

I don’t like the way her case was dismissed. A common person would not be as fortunate. It seems that the privileged usually have their way.

Regardless, I think she should be given a second chance.

We all make mistakes. And there’s no sense in being angry about this. I have learned to let it go.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

Fireworks scofflaws are dangerous, not brave

It’s impossible to believe someone would thank the so-called brave criminals for setting off illegal fireworks for our enjoyment (“With COVID restrictions, fireworks a joy to watch,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 2).

I doubt seriously that most of us enjoyed the constant explosions and bombs going off for more than three months. Terrifying the elderly, people with PTSD, animals, children and all us other people trying to sleep at night. And don’t forget those who were seriously injured with lost fingers, chest, head and body wounds from shrapnel. Do any of them think they were brave getting injured like they were in a war? Or those whose homes caught fire when these fun aerials landed on their roofs?

I invite those who survived setting off these illegal aerials to come work in a hospital were I worked and see those who got injured. Ask them if they feel brave now or just very lucky.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

