Josh Green’s approval ratings surge in Hawaii governor’s race

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2020 Lt. Gov. Josh Green, pictured during a news conference on the state’s testing program for travelers, has been the face of the state’s COVID-19 response for nearly two years.

    Lt. Gov. Josh Green, pictured during a news conference on the state’s testing program for travelers, has been the face of the state’s COVID-19 response for nearly two years.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ AUG. 26 Vicky Cayetano said there’s time for her to gain support before the first votes are cast.

    Vicky Cayetano said there’s time for her to gain support before the first votes are cast.

  • JAMM AQUINO/ 2020 Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell has raised $344,861 and reported $717,678 in cash on hand in the latest fundraising figures.

    Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell has raised $344,861 and reported $717,678 in cash on hand in the latest fundraising figures.

The overwhelming support in the Hawaii Poll comes six months ahead of the primary election, when voters will have their first official say on which candidate should succeed Gov. David Ige. Read more

