comscore Hawaii Poll reveals isle voters’ attitudes toward Gov. David Ige, Mayor Rick Blangiardi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Poll reveals isle voters’ attitudes toward Gov. David Ige, Mayor Rick Blangiardi

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/ OCT. 27 Only 29% of poll participants have a favorable opinion of Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

    JAMM AQUINO/ OCT. 27

    Only 29% of poll participants have a favorable opinion of Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 2 Only 26% of poll participants have a favorable opinion of Gov. David Ige.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 2

    Only 26% of poll participants have a favorable opinion of Gov. David Ige.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi just started his second year in office and Gov. David Ige is in his final year, but approval ratings for both are among the worst of the nine island politicians included in the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser Hawaii Poll. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 27 – December 31, 2021

Scroll Up