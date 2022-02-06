Las Vegas Advisor: Casinos in Nevada see record-setting numbers

The numbers are in, and they’re nothing but good for Nevada’s casinos.

The statewide casino win set a new record of $13.4 billion, surpassing the old record of $12.9 billion set in 2007. Clark County ­casinos, which include Las Vegas, also set a record at $11.5 billion, topping the previous $10.9 billion, also registered in 2007.

This despite visitation coming in at 32 million for the year, a good bump from the 19 million in 2020, but still well below the record of just under 43 million in 2016.

Reid International Airport counted 39.7 million travelers, 17.5 million more than 2020’s total. It was, however, still 11.8 million fewer than the record 51.5 million in 2019.

Tao reopening: After a $50 million makeover that’s taken more than two years to complete, Tao Beach Day Club is about to reopen. The pool area was doubled in size and now occupies a 47,000-square-foot rooftop that can host upwards of 3,000 partiers. There are 21 cabanas, each with a private plunge pool. No date has been announced, but the website has a page titled “Meditate Till March.”

All aglow: Resorts World has launched a new integrated display on its building-­based LED screens. “Glow,” which features optical illusions with soundtracks, is broadcast on the West Tower’s 100,000-­­square-­foot screen, the East Tower’s 50,000-­ square-­foot screen, Zouk Nightclub’s facade and the giant globe on the edge of the District inside. “Glow” runs daily every hour on the hour, from noon to 1 a.m.

Question: Will the Strip Horseshoe have any of the value elements of the original downtown horseshoe?

Answer: Not likely. Despite owner Caesars Entertainment referencing the downtown Horseshoe’s reputation for value in its press releases, there’s no way a Strip-based casino could offer anything close to the value of the original. The Strip doesn’t do $2 steaks.

