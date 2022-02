Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser’s editorial criticizing real estate investment trusts (REITs) about taxes is not supported by key facts (“Time to rethink impact of REITs,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 1).

The general excise tax (GET) is Hawaii’s largest source of tax revenue. REITs annually pay hundreds of millions in state and county taxes and support thousands of jobs. Furthermore, REIT-owned hotels pay triple the GET.

In 2019 — when Hawaii’s economy was strongest — the Department of Taxation determined applying a corporate income tax to REITs might generate $2.2 million the first year and maybe $10 million annually thereafter.

Congress provides REITs with a dividends paid deduction, with nearly half of Hawaii’s households benefiting from REIT investments.

If the tax deduction for REITs is eliminated, Hawaii will lose jobs, investments, GET revenue and income for many residents.

REITs statewide have struggled during the pandemic. Yet, REITs have sustained businesses and jobs, while supporting the community with substantial nonprofit contributions during this time of need.

Gladys Quinto Marrone

Executive director, Nareit Hawaii

Reward for information on fireworks shipments

The question is how illegal fireworks are getting to Oahu. For years, many proposals has been made by our politicians on how to deal with this problem. Neighbors are suppose to call and report illegal fireworks going on in their neighborhoods. The police are tasked to stop the thousands of wrongdoers.

The years go by, with money wasted talking about it, with our government going on and on with no results.

Just put up a reward for reporting illegal shipments of fireworks. Money talks, so offer a considerable amount: $10,000 should be a nice amount that will encourage people who know about illegal fireworks to call police.

Having grown up on Oahu, I am actually OK with fireworks. But I am tired listening to the news about illegal fireworks.

Bob Naka

Mililani

Military helicopters fly low over neighborhoods

Mark Campos is not the only one who notices military helicopters flying over homes (“V-22 Ospreys should not fly over neighborhoods,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 21). I reside on Maunalani Heights, nowhere near a base, and am subject to dozens of sorties daily.

Ospreys are not the most common, but not to be outdone, Chinook, Black Hawks and Apache attack copters still shake foundations and fly right over the most populated parts of the island. Around 11:40 p.m. recently, I wondered for what purpose two Black Hawks had at that hour, flying low over East Honolulu?

I doubt the military would be any more responsive than it is being with the Red Hill fuel tanks, but this does deserve an answer. Specifically, why late-night sorties and why fly over heavily populated areas?

Regardless of the craft, any failure or mishap would end far more tragically over neighborhoods than it would over the ocean. The public deserves to know. We are at risk every time any one of these aircraft is overhead. And it is now all too frequent.

Bryan Holt

Maunalani Heights

Bill 41 is not a solution for vacation rentals

Having rented out my home in Honolulu for eight years, I am very concerned by the implications that Bill 41 would have on my small business and our community (“Honolulu City Council advances short-term rental bill,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 21).

I spend a few months each year on the mainland with my family. Renting out my home through a local management company makes spending cherished time with my loved ones possible, while also supporting local jobs for property managers and housekeepers.

Using a management company also ensures accountability for my guests; I have never received a complaint from my neighbors.

Instead of moving forward with Bill 41, I urge the City Council to implement Ordinance 19-18, which already has been passed. The Council has yet to answer why Bill 41 is a better or more enforceable solution than our existing law.

Short-term rental regulations have been debated here for years, and Ordinance 19-18 is the closest we’ve ever gotten to an enforceable solution.

Tracy Le

Waikiki

White male justices didn’t serve justice

For 178 years, from 1789-1967, the only persons sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court were white males.

Most of them ruled in favor of discrimination against African Americans. In Dred Scott v. Sandford, the court ruled that Blacks had no rights, are not citizens of the U.S. and were the property of white men. Plessy v. Ferguson said that segregation by race (apartheid) was legal.

Only white men were nominated and served as Supreme Court justices until Thurgood Marshall in 1967. Finally, in 2022, a Black woman will be considered for the U.S. Supreme Court and hopefully will be selected as a justice.

What a breath of fresh air. The Supreme Court is so out of touch with the population these days; the selection of a brilliant Black female attorney or judge is a step in the right direction in making the court more representative and diverse in the United States.

Black woman magic is happening.

Daphne Barbee-Wooten

Makiki

Perhaps Asian American justice will join court

I’m saddened to hear or read about critics bashing President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate a Black woman as our next Supreme Court justice.

Where were they when our past presidents only nominated a white male to the court? Did they vilify these decisions and express disappointment publicly, or did they sit back and nod their agreement?

Perhaps the next opening will go to an Asian American who has nearly the identical educational background as any of the four or five Black women under consideration now.

I agree with Biden’s decision and hope he will have more opportunities to nominate others to serve on our Supreme Court.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

