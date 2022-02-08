comscore Stay cautious despite dropping COVID cases, expert warns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Stay cautious despite dropping COVID cases, expert warns

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Qing Yi Zhang received a booster shot Monday from Hawaii Pacific Health nurse Melissa Rosenberger.

    Qing Yi Zhang received a booster shot Monday from Hawaii Pacific Health nurse Melissa Rosenberger.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 <strong>Michael Victorino: </strong> <em>The Valley Isle mayor cites a downward trend in COVID-19 cases for his decision </em>

    Michael Victorino:

    The Valley Isle mayor cites a downward trend in COVID-19 cases for his decision

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinic — Vax Squad — was at Hahaione Elementary School. The bus is shown above.

    The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinic — Vax Squad — was at Hahaione Elementary School. The bus is shown above.

Although the omicron surge has peaked and daily coronavirus cases are on a downward trend, infectious disease expert Tim Brown warns against easing restrictions too quickly. Read more

