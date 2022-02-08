Stay cautious despite dropping COVID cases, expert warns
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii"
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Qing Yi Zhang received a booster shot Monday from Hawaii Pacific Health nurse Melissa Rosenberger.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Michael Victorino:
The Valley Isle mayor cites a downward trend in COVID-19 cases for his decision
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinic — Vax Squad — was at Hahaione Elementary School. The bus is shown above.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree