Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino tests positive for COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino tests positive for COVID-19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino tested positive for COVID-19 today. His office announced all close contacts have been notified and the mayor is in isolation at home.

“Over these past few weeks, we’ve seen the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections throughout Hawaii,” Mayor Victorino said in a statement. “These record-breaking numbers demonstrate how easily the omicron variant spreads. Thankfully, I got my booster shot, so my vaccinations are up-to-date and my symptoms are very mild.

“Even though breakthrough infections can still happen, boosters minimize chances for severe illness and hospitalization. Please continue to do your part to protect our medical facilities and their hardworking staff from being overwhelmed.”

