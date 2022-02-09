High-surf advisory in effect for north, west shores of Oahu and smaller Hawaiian isles

A high-surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of smaller isles through this evening as a moderate, west-northwest swell fills in.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 12 to 16 feet along the north shores of isles of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, and surf of 8 to 12 feet along the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

The advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. today. The swell is expected to subside Thursday through Friday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Surf for south and east-facing shores remain at 2 to 4 feet today and Thursday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say tradewinds will ease into the light and variable range of 5 to 15 mph by this afternoon and will be largely disrupted Thursday into Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are also expected for most isles today, with highs ranging from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 65 to 70.

The trades are expected to rebuild during the weekend.