I applaud the commentary opposing the cutting of trees for biomass generation (“Burn some biomass to generate electricity — but not trees,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 1). Burning trees for energy truly makes no sense, as the writers point out.

But we should go further and realize that all forms of renewable energy generation and storage come with consequences, some undesirable. It’s time more people questioned some of the assumptions and objectives of our renewables policies.

Climate change is real; that is not the question. The question is, what are we willing to trade off in the effort to reduce CO2 and fossil fuels? I don’t think the answer is “anything.” There are always tradeoffs, but you can’t assess them unless you know what they are.

For example, how valuable is the electricity generated by a windmill, versus the impact windmills have on the visual landscape? People have differing opinions on such questions, but they need to be informed opinions. Right now, we are mostly seeing only one side of the picture.

Brian Barbata

Kailua

Political popularity poll a disservice to voters

Voters often are told to inform themselves about the issues in a campaign and then vote on the basis of the candidate who can best address those issues. So how does the Star-Advertiser kick off the gubernatorial campaign? With a name recognition/popularity poll (“Green’s approval ratings surge in governor’s race,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6).

Regarding the governor’s race, political analyst Colin Moore chimed in with, “It is his (Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s) to lose.” Really?

Question: How often has a candidate been on TV or in the news lately?

Of course, Green has been splashed all over every form of media while we were trapped at home with nothing better to do than compare his remarks to those of our state’s leading orator, Gov. David Ige. Is that the basis on which we should choose our next governor? Is COVID-19 the only issue we have to worry about for the next four or even eight years?

Your newspaper has done a disservice to the voters of this state kicking things off in this way. The least you can do now is to ask each candidate about their concrete ideas about the real issues facing our state. Housing? Runaway tourism? Climate change and sea-level rise, anyone?

Dale Jensen

Kailua

Women’s products cost more than men’s

I am a sophomore at Le Jardin Academy in Kailua. I read a study by New York City’s Department of Consumer Affairs and learned that on average, “women’s products cost 7 percent more than similar products for men.” I also found out that women pay an average of 13% more for personal care products.

I worked with state Sen. Chris Lee to create Senate Bill 2518, which aims to combat this issue. My hope is that, if passed, the law will protect consumers from discrimination in pricing based on gender and allow private plaintiffs to pursue legal remedies if needed. This would help women to gain economic equality in Hawaii, a state where women only make about 79% of what men do.

I have no connections to anyone in the Legislature, which has made it hard for me to garner attention for my bill. If you are able to write a story and shine some light on this substantial legislation, I would really appreciate it.

Arwen Revere

Kailua

If no one’s listening, it’s not a public hearing

Fake hearings occur all too often. When members of a public board or committee decide how they are going to vote on a measure before a hearing is even held, they may go through the motions of holding a hearing while simultaneously ignoring the public. That’s dishonest and insulting.

Some officials don’t want to hear what citizens think or want. Some even want to silence the public. A patronizing, egotistical stance is adopted by those officials who pretend to know what’s best, so they think they don’t need to listen. That is anti-democracy.

It is not public servants’ role to impose their will on the citizenry. Closed-minded officials need to be replaced by people who are willing to withhold judgment and hear diverse views, perhaps even wiser views than their own. Citizens have a right to expect genuine hearings where their input is heard. That is how democracy works.

Eileen Cain

Kapiolani

Desalination plant can ease water shortages

In the words of Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager Ernie Lau, “The threat of contamination to Oahu’s major water source is real, and urgent action is more important than ever.” It is essential to deal with the immediate crisis while establishing a reliable solution that ensures safe and reliable water far into the future.

Aquifers are subject to numerous stressors, including increased demand, reduced rainfall, saltwater intrusion, contaminants (fuel, pesticides, solvents), urban development and climate change. Although best practices minimize the likelihood of adverse impacts, they still occur, with catastrophic consequences.

The current crisis provides a unique opportunity for Hawaii and the military to collaboratively leverage federal dollars to deliver safe and reliable water long into the future with a cost-effective, sustainable seawater desalination facility that is drought-proof, of high quality, environmentally sustainable, and enhances water resilience to climate change. A more timely, long-term win-win solution: Relocate the water, not the fuel.

Stephen Barker

Camarillo, Calif.

Synchronize stoplights to ease frustrations

Will someone please tell the state Department of Transportation that we are not a state full of red light scofflaws (“Green light nearing for red-light camera program on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2). We’re simply totally frustrated drivers who can’t believe that the department can’t seem to synchronize the lights on major thoroughfares, as we saw in Sacramento, Calif., more than 50 years ago.

Phil Yasui

Kapolei

