High surf advisory still in place for north, west shores of most islands

A high surf advisory remains in place for the north and west shores of isles of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and for the west shores of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said the current west-northwest swell continues to produce elevated surf along most north and west shores this morning, but will gradually lower later tonight into Friday before a new swell arrives Friday night.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet along north shores this morning is expected to lower to 10 to 14 feet this afternoon, and then to 7 to 10 feet on Friday. Surf of 9 to 12 feet along west shores this morning is expected to lower to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon, and to 5 to 7 feet on Friday.

Surf on south shores at 3 to 5 feet this morning lowers to 1 to 3 feet on Friday. Surf on east shores at 3 to 5 feet today increasing to 4 to 6 feet on Friday due to an “out-of-season” south swell.

For shores under advisory, officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong rip currents, which make swimming difficult and dangerous.

A small craft advisory is also in place for the windward waters of Hawaii island through early Friday morning.