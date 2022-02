Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige has proposed a $100 refund for Hawaii taxpayers and their dependents (“Gov. David Ige proposes $100 refund for every Hawaii taxpayer and their dependents,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25).

I think a better response to the pandemic and current inflation is to get rid of the general excise tax on food.

It is a regressive tax because it disproportionately affects the income of low-wage earners, who pay a greater percentage of their earnings on food than better-off consumers.

Many states don’t charge a tax on food or have a reduced tax.

It is not difficult for retail establishments to implement this change. Technology allows them to tag items in inventory as nontaxable. It is more of a chore for taxpayers to remember to claim the rebate after having paid the tax.

Hawaii’s economy is recovering from the pandemic and has growing revenues. Now is an opportune time to make this tax change.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

One party’s dominance leads to corruption

When is Hawaii’s voting public going to wake up to the fact that having a one-party state inevitably leads to the opportunity for corruption of ambitious, power-hungry public officials?

Louie Carnazzo

Kailua

Political donations buy influence in lawmaking

We all agree that two former members of the Legislature taking thousands of dollars in bribes to influence the outcome of legislation is not acceptable.

But what about the hundreds of thousands of dollars in the form of political contributions made to members of the Legislature annually to influence legislation? The bottom line is similar: Money influences what is happening in Hawaii.

For example, much reform is needed in Hawaii’s health care for patients and doctors. But it is common knowledge that certain key senators and representatives will not allow these reforms if HMSA, Hawaii’s largest nonprofit health insurance carrier, says no.

It is time to reform political contribution laws so that everyone can influence legislation, not only the rich and powerful.

Franklin Young

McCully

Vacation-rental owners should follow the law

Why do we need more laws regarding establishing minimum rental days when the city Department of Planning and Permitting cannot enforce current laws?

Vacation rentals are only allowed in hotel-zoned areas and are illegal in any other place, unless they have a valid bed-and-breakfast authorization. Vacation rentals also should pay the same property tax rate as hotels. If they want to act like a hotel, then they should be treated as a hotel.

There is no difference between those who have profited from breaking the law and any other lawbreaker, such as a drug dealer.

It is absurd to hear them justify breaking the law so they can make a living at a community’s expense. Residential communities are designed only for that purpose. They are not designed for transient use with turnover and lack of parking.

Vacation rentals are OK in properly zoned areas.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

Tennis far more popular than pickleball in Hawaii

Does Harry Wruck have any real number to support his claim that pickleball players in Honolulu deserve at least one-third of the space that tennis players now enjoy (“More courts needed for pickleball players,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 13)?

I don’t dispute his claim that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in North America, but even that claim is dubious. It’s easy to grow anything by hundreds or even thousands of percentage points if you start with a very small number.

The U.S. Tennis Association’s Hawaii Pacific Section has almost 7,500 members, and this is not counting the many other thousands of recreational tennis players who do not belong to the USTA Hawaii Pacific. Honolulu would be hard-pressed to find a fraction of that number of pickleball players.

I agree that the pickleball players deserve to have a place to call their own, but to suggest that one-third of the tennis courts space should be reserved for pickleball is such an unreasonable proposal.

Tuan Tran

Punchbowl

Dedicated courts needed for pickleball

Harry Wruck’s letter struck a chord — and a pickleball — with me (“More courts needed for pickleball players,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 13). I agree there is a serious need for more pickleball courts in Honolulu.

Every morning I walk over to the Diamond Head tennis courts by 7:30 a.m. By 8 a.m. the five pickleball courts are often crowded with 40 to 50 players. They play one game to 11 and wait 20 or more minutes for the next.

In speaking to the tourists and part-time residents from the mainland and Canada, dedicated pickleball courts are popping up all over their cities. Why not in Honolulu?

As a temporary fix while dedicated courts are being built, more tennis courts that are sitting empty could have pickleball court lines painted on them. The often-idle tennis courts near the Waikiki Aquarium come to mind.

As a taxpayer I would like to see my tax dollars go to where they are needed: toward a sport that promotes fitness, good health and social interaction. I urge the city planners to give serious consideration to this.

Douglas Ng

Waikiki

