Maui drops COVID-19 vaccine, testing requirements for restaurants, bars and gyms

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative testing results will no longer be required for indoor service at Maui County restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today.

The elimination of those requirements will become effective Monday, according to a release from Victorino’s office.

“With the rapid decline of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, we can safely eliminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement for bars, restaurants and gyms,” Victorino said in a statement. “We successfully avoided overloading our health-care capacity, so many thanks to the community and especially the business operators who have struggled through this entire pandemic. Mahalo for your cooperation.”

Compared to their peaks, COVID-19 cases remain relatively low around the state, and today the state Department of Health reported 485 new cases reported across the state and two additional deaths. There are 260 new cases on Oahu, 120 on Hawaii island, 60 on Maui, 29 on Kauai, 14 from out-of-state residents and one each on Lanai and Molokai.

The state’s indoor mask mandate is still in place, and Victorino said it’s not time to disregard all coronavirus precautions.

“This rule change, and more to come, doesn’t mean we can throw caution to the wind,” Victorino said in his statement. “We advise continuing to wear face masks while indoors in public spaces and to maintain physical distancing when in groups of people from outside of your household. COVID-19 is still circulating out there.”