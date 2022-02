Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I applaud House Speaker Scott Saiki for taking the steps to open up the House side of the state Capitol (“Reopening and reform planned at state Capitol,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17).

No doubt citizens have felt shunned and cast aside while being able to eat in restaurants, go to the library and attend church. The Capitol can take the same COVID-19 safeguards.

Let’s open up the Capitol for all, be transparent, and now most of all, be pono.

Calvin Hara

Kaimuki

Political corruption has been here forever

People seem surprised by the recent corruption.

I once was at a social event with the local FBI chief and I asked him what his biggest problem was locally. I expected him to say something about drugs, the local mafia or international crime. He said it was local political corruption. This was 25 years ago.

It’s been around forever, folks.

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

Be independent voters, throw out incumbents

Great coverage in the Star-Advertiser concerning the bribery case (“Bribery case rocks Capitol,” Feb. 9; “GOP says indictments show ‘system is rigged’,” Feb. 9; “New stain at Legislature could be its worst,” Feb. 14).

The Democratic Party has been in charge of this state for about 58 years. I moved to Hawaii in 1970. Things were pretty good then. In the last 20-25 years, it has not been so good.

In the early years, either there wasn’t as much corruption, or politicians were a lot smarter then and covered their tracks well. Today, corruption is more widespread and many politicians aren’t too bright. The Democrats have become too arrogant and are not serving the people. This is what happens when a single political party rules for a long time.

Citizens should seriously consider leaving the Democratic Party and becoming independent voters. I realize Hawaii is tough to swing to the Republican side, and you don’t have to. Just be independent voters and vote to change your politicians.

It will take their replacements at least four years to get good at corruption. Then you can vote them out.

Don Voyce

Aina Haina

Bribery case may be just tip of the iceberg

While shock waves were sent throughout state government, I believe the federal Department of Justice has just begun, and are in the early stages of housecleaning at the state Capitol. What an appropriate time frame during an election year.

I am very anxious to see if more related incidents will surface during this legislative session. After all, what better time to clean house? To all the Democratic politicians, beware. The Republican Party has just become a more attractive option to the voters of Hawaii.

Could this be the year for the Republican Party to make history in Hawaii, now that the door of opportunity has been opened to the Capitol?

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

A tale of two Donalds, Aaron and Trump

Since his first day as a pro football player, Aaron Donald has been recognized as one of the best defensive players in the game. Without him, the Los Angeles Rams would not have been in the Super Bowl and would not have won the game.

Donald is fast, quick and powerful, and yet he is a gentle soul. At game’s end, through a rush of tears, he effusively praised his teammates, his coaches and the fans. The excellence of his own play he left for others to acknowledge.

The other Donald, Donald Trump, was the 45th president of the United States. To the very end of his presidency, truth for Trump was always elusive, often petty, and always self-serving, culminating in claims of a fraudulent election and encouragement to attack the Capitol of the United States.

Now, in the shadow of the Super Bowl, we learn of Trump stuffing important government documents into a toilet bowl and shredding other documents on the plane ride to Mar-a-Lago.

Mark Helbling

Manoa

Have tolerance for all, including unvaxxed

What have we learned about COVID-19?

The vaccine does not stop the virus. It is a medical intervention that may lesson symptoms and, hopefully, keep people from dying.

Vaccinated and boosted people can get and pass the virus to others. Why are we continuing to penalize the unvaccinated? It’s causing fear, anxiety, anger, and is tearing us apart. Why is a long-term dedicated employee being fired for a personal choice not affecting his job? Or worse, being forced to inject something into his body against his wishes in order to keep his paycheck?

We need to coexist, with tolerance for everyone. Use face coverings in crowds, respect the 6-foot rule. Love your friends and respect their health decisions. You may be the one passing the virus on to them.

Judith Riley

Kapolei

Cell phones can be used for more than shopping

While cell phones provide a wide and deep variety of positive services, they also offer a limitless opportunity for businesses to grab and maintain our attention with profits as the primary purpose.

But as consumers tap their smartphones for the next must-have delivery, they ignore the ever-increasing dangers headed to our Earth.

But maybe we billions, always drawn to dramas, eventually will wake to the crises born from our changing climate. Might our cellphones educate us, activate us to save us from the sufferings headed our way?

Better happen soon!

William Metzger

Manoa

