Halloumi gives this pasta a special effect

This vegetarian weeknight dinner comes together in half an hour and is made super special with the addition of halloumi. It looks like a fluffy cloud when grated, and it gives the pasta just the right amount of salty tang. Be sure to use a very fine grater, like a microplane, when you prepare the halloumi, as it will only add to the fluffy effect (which is what you’re after). This is a full meal in its own right, but you can also serve it alongside a big green salad.

Pesto Pasta With White Beans and Halloumi

Ingredients for the pasta:

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• 6 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1 medium green serrano chile, stemmed and halved lengthwise

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

• 2 (15.5-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

• 3 cups (about 9 ounces) short, twirled pasta, preferably gemelli or trofie pasta

• 3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

• 1 block halloumi (around 7 ounces), very finely grated

Ingredients for the arugula pesto:

• Heaping 1/3 cup pine nuts, well toasted

• 2 small garlic cloves, roughly chopped

• 3 lightly packed cups arugula, roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup parsley (leaves and tender stems only), roughly chopped

• 1/3 cup olive oil, plus more as needed

• Kosher salt and black pepper

Directions:

Add the oil to a large, lidded saute pan, and then place it over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the garlic and chile, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often, until the garlic is nicely golden. Stir in the thyme, beans, pasta, stock, 2 teaspoons salt and plenty of pepper, and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium, cover and cook for 12 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let sit, with the lid off, for about 5-10 minutes. This will help it absorb more of the liquid.

As the pasta cooks, make the pesto: To a food processor, add the nuts, garlic, arugula, parsley, half the oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a good grind of pepper. Pulse a few times, scraping down the sides and pulsing again until you have a coarse paste. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the remaining olive oil, adding a touch extra if needed to loosen the pesto.

When ready to serve, stir the lemon juice and half the pesto into the pasta and transfer to a large serving bowl or platter with a lip. Sprinkle over about half the halloumi, and serve with the extra halloumi and pesto to eat alongside.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.