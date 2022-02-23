Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Liliha nail salon

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a nail salon in Liliha.
The alleged robbery occurred in the 1800 block of Liliha Street at about 2:30 p.m Sunday.
Police said the suspect entered the nail salon and brandished a handgun. He took cash from the establishment and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect, described to have a heavy build, was wearing a silver hoodie and black face mask at the time.
