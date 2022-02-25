Next Honolulu police chief to be selected by June, commissioners say

Honolulu’s 12th police chief is expected to be selected within the next four months to help restore trust in the department, according to Honolulu Police Commission Chair Shannon Alivado and Commissioner Doug Chin on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show this morning.

Navigating the city’s procurement laws to retain a consultant to sift through the names and resumes of the 19 candidates for the position took longer than expected. Out of the 19 candidates, there are 12 locals—six are current HPD officers, five are retired HPD officers and one works in Hawaii law enforcement.

Whether the next chief is from Hawaii or from out of state, the commission is committed to hiring the best candidate who understands the much-needed changes the department needs to make, said Alivado.

In the wake of the public corruption scandal involving former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and the abrupt retirement of former Chief Susan Ballard on June 1, Alivado and Chin agreed that it is worth the wait to ensure the most qualified, transparent and communicative candidate who appreciates Honolulu’s diverse makeup.

Given the past history of the department, and shifting local and national attitudes about what 21st century policing should be like, a careful process with ample community input was necessary, according to Chin.

“We are coming out of a time where at least two chiefs ago the city was rocked by a very serious scandal. It’s probably one of the most serious things that happened in the history of Oahu,” said Chin. “Whoever is our next chief, after the previous chief retired early and left us with this situation we want to make sure we make the right choice.”

Chin said the successful candidate will be able to function as the “face of the department” and be available to communicate with the media, community groups, and fellow officers.

Alivado said the 19 candidates will participate in a written exam in March followed by an assessment, placing applicants in mock management situations so the consultant and commissioners can evaluate how they lead in real-time.

Next, three to five finalists will be picked, revealed to commissioners and the public, and then interviewed.

She called Ballard a “bright light” after the Kealoha conviction and credited her with helping restore some public trust but more needs to be done. Communication and transparency are key, she said.

The names of the 19 candidates are being kept from the public and commissioners until an out-of-state consultant hired by the commission picks the finalists. Commissioners will then learn the identities of the finalists and move forward with the selection process.

“We deliberately used a consultant to make sure,” said Alivado. “We want somebody who is committed to the community.”