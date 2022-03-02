comscore Gov. Ige to end Safe Travels but remains firm on indoor mask mandate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Ige to end Safe Travels but remains firm on indoor mask mandate

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM County mayors already announced the repeal of COVID-19 restrictions and Gov. David Ige said Tuesday the state will end its Safe Travels program March 25. Rhoda and Jan Lukjaniec showed their vaccination and ID cards Tuesday to hostess Amy Cabrera at Liliha Bakery in the International Market Place.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program and other COVID-19 restrictions will end when the current pandemic-related emergency proclamation expires March 25. Read more

