Gov. Ige to end Safe Travels but remains firm on indoor mask mandate
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:04 a.m.
County mayors already announced the repeal of COVID-19 restrictions and Gov. David Ige said Tuesday the state will end its Safe Travels program March 25. Rhoda and Jan Lukjaniec showed their vaccination and ID cards Tuesday to hostess Amy Cabrera at Liliha Bakery in the International Market Place.