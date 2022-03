Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 2020 study by the University of Hawaii, “Hawaii’s Generational Economy,” looked at the economic impact of having more older residents and fewer residents of working age. Since 2010, our nonworking-age population has exceeded our working age population.

Think about this. If we have more kupuna who will need state services (health care, housing assistance, transportation) and fewer working-age people whose taxes pay for those services, then we see a growing fiscal generation gap.

The UH study estimated that “the cost of doing nothing” about this deficit will be more than $1 billion in additional state spending over the next 15 years. Fortunately, there is something that can be done.

Senate Bill 3289 would help current workers by giving them an easy way to save — through payroll reduction. This would help the estimated 215,000 Hawaii workers who have no 401(k) or other retirement savings program.

Kathy Jaycox

Kailua

Pelosi’s SOTU actions worse than Boebert’s

Terry Hunter seems to have a very selective memory when it comes to the lack of decorum by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (“Boebert, Greene show how low GOP can go,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 4).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in front of the entire Congress and everyone who watched his address. I think that her total lack of decorum far exceeds what Boebert did in sounding off.

The left-leaning media should seriously consider reporting news equally and fairly.

Ronald Torngren

Mililani

Ban unfair to athletes from Russia, Belarus

The Ironman Group will ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from all upcoming events this year, including May’s world championship in Kona.

“The IRONMAN Group stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, our athletes, and their community, and condemns the actions dictated by Russian leadership during this deeply troubling international crisis,” it said in a press release.

These athletes have done nothing wrong, except being born in the (now) wrong country. Many have trained their whole lives to enter this competition; now their dream is snatched away because their country is run by a madman.

In this event, the athlete represents himself, not a country. Unless they start speaking out in support of their country’s actions or committing some other overt acts showing support, we should not be punishing them. Punishment without cause is wrong, no matter who does it, no matter how ultraistic the reason.

James Pritchett

McCully-Moiliili

Use fluorescent colors to mark crosswalks

Why don’t we mark problem crosswalks with fluorescent colors just like those required on safety signs, equipment, and by workers? The last time I suggested this, the reply was that it is not allowed under federal highway standards.

Can’t someone understand that the crosswalks in white are often worn and can’t be seen in dark areas, or by people with poorer vision? They need to be highly visible just like all the other safety signs and workers’ vests we see along the roadway, and really capture an oncoming driver’s visual attention.

Maybe it would save some lives.

Bill Romerhaus

Haleiwa

Canada has success with carbon pricing, rebates

Thanks to John Cheever for providing correct information about the success of carbon pricing and rebate in the Canadian province of British Columbia (“Carbon tax can have good results in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 2).

Seven of the 13 Canadian provinces and territories are now using carbon pricing and rebates. The Canadian Press reports that most households are getting more in rebates than they are paying in higher energy prices. Canadians refer to the rebate as their “climate action incentive.”

Some worry a carbon price might contribute to inflation. It would not. A recent Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) review of carbon pricing systems in Canada and Europe found they are not inflationary. In particular, countries that return carbon tax revenue to households have not seen inflationary effects.

Hawaii’s carbon pricing and rebate bill, House Bill 2278, has 23 co-sponsors and passed the House with strong support.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

Ige should drop mask mandate for banks now

Maybe bank robbers are trying to get their money before the governor lifts the mask mandate. He should free banks from a mask requirement immediately.

The tellers are behind plastic and wear masks. Customers social distance in line. No customers should have a mask on. Then there would be better photos of robbers, too.

Pat Paterson

Moiliili

Stand-your-ground laws lead to more violence

A man shot dead someone who had thrown popcorn at him, and was acquitted recently after invoking a stand-your-ground law. There have been numerous such incidents on the mainland.

Do we want this in Hawaii? Well, the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee shamefully passed House Bill 2464, which allows someone to use deadly force without retreating if they believe that they are in danger.

Gee, I see someone who hasn’t done anything but looks dangerous — bang, bang, bang!

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

When targeting chickens, don’t harm other birds

While I am no fan of the noisy, messy feral chickens that I have had to live with for more than 20 years now, I am concerned about whether the proposed bill considers the method of contraception as safe for non-chickens (“Bill aims to combat Hawaii’s feral chicken nuisance,” Star-Advertiser, March 2).

Will the contraceptives in the bird seed also prevent sparrows, cardinals, pigeons, mejiros and other birds from hatching their young? If not, some less environmentally harmful method needs to be found.

Ken Tokuno

Kaneohe

