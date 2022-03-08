WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige announces state indoor mask mandate to end March 25

Gov. David Ige announced that the statewide indoor mask requirement will end on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. with the current emergency proclamation.

Ige said he will be ready to reinstitute the policy should cases surge.

With the mandate set to sunset, Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char recommended that masks should continue to be worn by older residents and at schools, large congregations and other areas of high risk. Masks are also recommended when around those who are not vaccinated, Char said.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble commented on mask requirements for Hawaii’s public schools, which will become optional at all campuses and state Department of Education facilities beginning Wednesday.

Ige last week announced that the state’s Safe Travels program would sunset on March 25. No changes were announced for statewide rules that require masks in indoor workplaces, airports and public schools. The mask mandate would remain in effect through March 25, Ige said.

