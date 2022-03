Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hard to locate EITC on state income tax forms; Biden shows leadership in economy, Ukraine; Sex education belongs within family, not school. Read more

It seems like the state Department of Taxation does not want people to know about Hawaii’s earned income tax credit (EITC).

It is not mentioned at all in the instructions for Form N-11, the standard individual income tax return. On the schedule of tax credits (Schedule CR), it appears on Line 26 only as “Attach Form N-356.” So be sure to fill out Form N-356 to claim your credit.

The state’s EITC is 20% of the federal EITC, but is not refundable. The credit will expire at the end of this year unless the Legislature passes Senate Bill 3099, which extends it to 2028.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

Biden shows leadership in economy, Ukraine

A little more than a year ago, President Joe Biden became the president of a deeply divided country, which was in the midst of a raging pandemic that not only wreaked havoc in everyone’s life but crippled our economy.

Recently, Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine posed another challenge to the Biden administration.

In his first State of the Union address, Biden informed Americans that America is now in the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic and that his economic policies are responsible for turning the anemic economy into a vibrant one.

In fact, the economy grew at a rate of 5.7% last year, the strongest growth in nearly 40 years. He reminded Americans that his administration led the efforts in uniting Western allies and other democratic nations to impose punishing sanctions against Russia.

Biden’s impressive accomplishments were the products of his strong leadership.

Yet, ex-President Donald Trump and his loyalists continue to brand him as a “weak and dumb leader” while praising President Vladimir Putin as “savvy” and a “genius.”

Their rhetoric is designed to make Biden fail and help Putin succeed.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

World must not allow bullies like Putin to win

Don’t we remember lessons learned from the playground bully? Are we destined to repeat history and let the world’s bullies take our freedoms?

NATO and the U.S. must tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Ukraine or be pushed out. Let Putin know we can back up our word by mobilizing our troops on the NATO countries’ borders.

People warn, “Oh no, he’ll pull the nuclear trigger.” Let him, we’ll pull ours. I would rather that, than live my life and my children’s lives with that bully outside my doorstep. But Putin won’t pull the trigger. Bullies never have the courage of the Patrick Henrys of the world.

Every Ukrainian soldier already has made Patrick Henry’s decision — “Give me liberty, or give me death!”

It is time Putin understands the true value people have for their liberty and freedom. How many Ukrainian Patrick Henrys will Putin’s thugs kill before our courage is found?

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

HPD should hire based on quality, not quantity

It upsets me that the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) is accusing the Honolulu Police Department of not having enough officers to make the communities feel safe (“Oahu police staffed at dangerously low level, says SHOPO,” Star- Advertiser, March 1).

So what does SHOPO want: quantity or quality? If it’s quantity, HPD might as well get every Tom, Dick and Harry to apply and perhaps they will see that only certain qualified individuals have what it takes to wear the blue uniform.

Margie Tuttle

Laie

Sex education belongs within family, not school

Mahalo to state Rep. Bob McDermott for exposing two deceitful bills at a March 7 press conference attended by more than 100 fathers, mothers and other family-oriented supporters (“Hawaii bill to add LGBTQ information to sex education advances,” Star-Advertiser, March 8).

House Bill 1697 mandates that “anything goes” sexual behaviors be taught positively in schools, while HB 2125 codifies harassment under law, prohibiting parents from standing up for their keiki on any education-related issues. These bills deny parental rights and responsibilities and are examples of government overreach. They would indoctrinate, confuse, exploit and abuse keiki, thus leading to the breakdown of ohana. Many issues that plague our society can be attributed to the deterioration of ohana.

As a Christian, I love and respect all God’s children regardless of sexual orientation. My keiki’s sexuality is not within the purview of state education curricula, and should more appropriately be addressed within my family.

I urge all concerned citizens to tell your legislators to protect keiki and support ohana by voting no to HB 1697 and HB 2125.

Agnes Tauyan

Moanalua

Hawaiians applaud decision to close Red Hill

We applaud the efforts of the Department of Defense in its decision to permanently shut down the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks.

As Native Hawaiians, we all want pure water in our aquifers. We know that it is our most precious resource. The Oahu Council and the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs passed a resolution to this effect, in 2015, relating to Red Hill.

The Oahu Council has a longstanding relationship with the Navy that stems from our founder, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, who, as a delegate to Congress, successfully lobbied for the money needed to develop Pearl Harbor. Most of our members have ancestors who served honorably in the military, and many of us have husbands, wives, children and moopuna who chose a career in service. We honor their sacrifices.

Our ancestors understood that our relationships with each other, our environment and our internal selves, are connected. In following their peaceful path, we have the means to cleanse the sickness that is in the water, as well as that which is in our hearts.

Me ke aloha.

Benton Kealii Pang

Liliha

