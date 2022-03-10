No. 4 Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps No. 12 Lewis

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas put away a match-high 14 kills and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias added 12 to lead the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team to a sweep of No. 12 Lewis tonight at at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Chakas added two aces and hit .440 in UH’s 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 win before a crowd of 2,687 in the opener of a two-match nonconference series between the teams. The Warriors (15-3) and Flyers (10-7) meet again on Saturday.

UH setter Jakob Thelle distributed 40 assists for a UH attack that hit .424 and had two aces and five digs in the win.

The Warriors put away 15 kills in 20 swings with no errors and converted on all 16 of their sideout opportunities to run away with the first set. UH took control with a four-point run capped by a Kana‘i Akana ace that gave UH a 16-8 lead.

Thelle opened the second set with back-to-back aces and Chakas added another that gave UH a 5-2 lead. The Warriors built a 22-16 lead when Voss and Chakas combined on a block. A service error then triggered a 5-0 Lewis run that included four UH attack errors, including a solo block by Mitchem. A Lewis error gave UH the serve back and Chakas won a joust at the net and Mouchlias went off the block to close out the set.

Mouchlias had four kills early in the third set to help UH surge to a 15-8 lead, and his solo block later in the set gave UH a 23-18 advantage. His 12th kill gave UH match point and Chaz Galloway ended the match with his sixth kill of the match.