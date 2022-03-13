Las Vegas Advisor: All Net Resort project in Vegas secures funding

As unlikely as it seems, it appears that the off-and-on All Net Resort and Arena project first proposed for the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in 2013 is on again.

A Texas-based venture- capital company is reportedly investing $4.2 billion to build the arena, two hotels, a convention center, movie theater and a casino on the site where excavation work took place in 2017 — then stopped.

All Net’s founder, former NBA player Jackie Robinson, says he expects construction on the resort to resume this summer.

Henderson arena: The $84 million Dollar Loan Center arena has opened in Henderson near Green Valley Ranch. Described as a “mini T-Mobile,” the 5,500-seat arena will serve as the home of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights and the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, as well as host sports tournaments, concerts and community events.

WSOP 2022: The dates are set for the first World Series of Poker ever to be played on the Strip. The 53rd WSOP will be played at the Horseshoe and Paris (the Horseshoe is currently Bally’s, but will have taken its new name by the start of the tournament) from May 31 to July 20.

The meet will have 88 events, with the Main Event running July 3 to 6.

Pizza plaudits: Four Las Vegas pizzerias are included in a list compiled by Yelp of the “Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S.,” based on the all-time total number and ratings of reviews.

Highest on the list is Marsigliano’s Pizzeria at No. 29. It’s joined by Lucino’s Pizza (No. 40), Evel Pie (No. 75) and Old School Pizzeria (No. 92).

Question: Is card counting at blackjack legal?

Answer: Absolutely. Card counters use only their minds to implement a strategy that can beat the house. No physical devices, the use of which could constitute cheating, are required. Despite being legal, however, casinos still have the legal right to disallow a suspected counter from playing.

