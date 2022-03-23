comscore Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:48 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, in October 2009, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on NATO. Albright has died of cancer, her family said today.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testified on Capitol Hill in Washington, in October 2009, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on NATO. Albright has died of cancer, her family said today.

WASHINGTON >> Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said today. She was 85.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Judge ends lengthy conservatorship for actor Amanda Bynes

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up