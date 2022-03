Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

End rail to Ala Moana, but with fewer stops; Makua Valley needed for military training; Media ‘tough talk’ about Ukraine war disturbing. Read more

Although it is commendable that the mayor and the taxpayers of Honolulu would strive to salvage the beleaguered rail project, the current plan is flawed (“Mayor Blangiardi’s new Honolulu rail plan would end construction shy of Ala Moana Center,” Star-Advertiser, March 16).

A better plan would to build the entire length to Ala Moana with fewer stops, and build the other stops in the future.

The prize for this contest is not, “We kinda finished.” It is, “We built something useful.”

Ending what will be Oahu’s most important transportation infrastructure at Oahu’s most important transit node is not an option. It is a necessity.

Bruce Pastor

Kakaako

Not everyone can get college degree, high pay

Ernie Itoga has not considered the many factors involved (“To make more money, study hard in school,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17).

Yes, education may provide higher earnings, but dang, can we have a minimum wage that keeps up with inflation and pays the rent? Not everyone can attend college or afford higher education. But they should be able to afford a basic living. Corporations continue to profit in the billions while paying their workers peanuts.

Mickey Cuevas

Pearl City

Makua Valley needed for military training

Regarding his calls for returning Makua Valley land to the state (“U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele calls for return of Makua Valley land,” Star-Advertiser, March 18), Kahele should be reminded that the area was approved for use by the military for combat training by our local government.

During World War II, thousands of our military died in the Pacific theater of operations protecting our people and islands, bringing an end to the war there.

Cleaning the area of unexploded ammunition is not the responsibility of our military but that of Congress to provide the funds to get it done.

Regarding the sacredness of the land in Makua Valley, it should be remembered that King Kamehameha II abolished the Hawaiian religion in 1819 because the penalty for sinning (breaking the kapu) was death.

The training areas in Hawaii are used to prepare our military and national guardsmen for combat and should be left alone.

William Punini Prescott

Nanakuli

Special law to protect educators unnecessary

While educators and their administrative staff are important, they are citizens like anyone else. House Bill 2125 would create a special law for misdemeanors against them, signaling that they are more important than, say, private school teachers or staff.

State law (HRS 711-1106 and 710-1010) already cover these offenses, protect everyone equally, and apply at every level of government.

School curricula and teacher training are becoming controversial. This is a normal part of life in a democracy.

Hawaii has had universal public education for more than 100 years. If the education was well done, and the citizenry well educated, these feared crimes would be few, and a law against harassing anyone, or obstructing any government operation, should be enough.

“The more laws and order are made prominent, the more thieves and robbers there will be.” — Lao-Tzu

I oppose adding one law on top of another.

Boyd Ready

Haleiwa

Media ‘tough talk’ about Ukraine war disturbing

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been covered by some very brave journalists. This tragic event reminds us of the importance of a free press and free speech. Authoritarian governments can’t handle public scrutiny.

That said, too many tough-guy and tough-gal commentators have been in a hurry to validate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narrative that Russia is the victim of Western aggression. The history of failed U.S. military interventions shows that we quickly lost control of the narrative and justification for war in the eyes of our adversaries, allies and our own voters.

Also annoying: ex-military commentators explaining what the Russian army was doing wrong; and advice from ex-foreign policy officials who helped get us here and who were blindsided by Putin’s invasion.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter