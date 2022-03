Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Require gun owners to carry insurance; More handrails needed at Murakami Stadium; Some Manoa residents want affordable homes. Read more

We are experiencing a rise in gun violence (“Hawaii officials alarmed by surge in fatal shootings,” Star-Advertiser, March 21). Guns should be treated like cars in that everyone should be required to have insurance to compensate victims.

If an insured gun injures or kills someone, that policy pays. And as with cars, if the responsible gun is not identified or the gun was not insured, the pool of money from premiums set aside for the uninsured pays the victim. San Jose, Calif., made this a law and now so should Hawaii.

Wayne Levy

Hawaii Kai

Tougher courts needed to curb gun violence

Stronger gun laws might help a little, but the fact is these kids can always get a gun if they want to — legal or illegal (“Hawaii officials alarmed by surge in fatal shootings,” Star-Advertiser, March 21).

Stronger gun laws will not have a big impact on stopping this violence. Our courts have to be stronger and hand out stiffer punishments for those convicted of crimes with a gun, especially homicides.

And this goes hand-in-hand with our homeless problem. More younger people are homeless, and many may not want to work for whatever reason. They can buy a phone, have bicycles (many maybe stolen), and they are pitching tents anywhere, especially on public land. Going to jail is a cakewalk too: They get medical care, TV, games, workout areas, computer access — and a bed and three meals a day.

Our military service members often have it tougher than prisoners. Courts, stop being so soft.

Clifton Johnson

Ala Moana

Require businesses to give patrons shelter

Following the false missile alert in 2018, I wrote a letter to the editor urging the Legislature to pass a bill requiring private businesses to allow patrons to shelter in their premises in times of an emergency (“Look for solutions to alert’s failings,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 21, 2018).

As you may recall, several stores inexplicably kicked patrons out during the thankfully false alert. A few bills were indeed introduced, and not one passed. This was due to intensive lobbying from the business community and a sense that a nuclear missile was very unlikely to be aimed at us.

Well, one of the things we should take away from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is that it’s not that far-fetched. Unfortunately this legislative session is too far along to consider such a bill, and I do not think the governor can act unilaterally in the absence of an actual threat. But we should not forget the recent past and the lessons learned from it.

Bryan Mick

Kailua

More handrails needed at Murakami Stadium

I noticed Judd Ota’s remarks regarding University of Hawaii athletics (“UH athletics programs doing extremely well,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 22).

While there have been improvements in facilities, with the Ching Field upgrade as well as the softball field, there continues to be an issue with fan safety at Les Murakami Stadium.

I have been a regular visitor to Oahu for the last 18 years as well as an online subscriber. My visits are always timed around the start of college baseball, so I have been to that baseball facility many times. As I have gotten older and maybe a little less agile, I have paid particular attention to the lack of handrails on the steps. This is especially concerning in the steeper second deck.

This year I noticed that the netting was extended further down the lines to protect the fans, which is terrific. I also noticed that the field lights had been upgraded, so improvements to the baseball facility are occurring. Yet there are still not enough handrails.

Yano Mangiameli

Omaha, Neb.

Some Manoa residents want affordable homes

Not everyone in Manoa is a NIMBY. I support the idea of affordable housing here (“Housing project would save Manoa cemetery,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 15).

In fact, ever since the NIMBYs in Kailua nixed a similar project, I have strongly believed that every community, including the affluent ones, should have at least one such housing project.

I am disappointed in those neighbors who are opposing this plan.

Nancy Aleck

Manoa Valley

