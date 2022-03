Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First it was rerouting the rail transit line through Salt Lake; then, ending it at Middle Street. Now plans are afoot to end rail a mere 1 1/2 miles from its logical terminus: Ala Moana Center. Read more

Mayor would nullify years of rail planning

First it was rerouting the rail transit line through Salt Lake; then, ending it at Middle Street. Now plans are afoot to end rail a mere 1 1/2 miles from its logical terminus: Ala Moana Center.

Federal funding assumes, the public voted for, and the state and city are taxing us based on ending the line (for now) at Ala Moana. Mayor Rick Blangiardi cannot simply nullify 15 years of planning, public input and approvals by writing a memo to the Federal Transit Administration requesting it (“New rail route is just ‘first phase,’ Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says,” Star-Advertiser, March 22).

The cost of lawsuits, breaches of contracts and political pushback will be far greater than the cost of finding funding for the last tiny portion of the line. Congress just approved a trillion-dollar-plus package to fund massive infrastructure projects. Let’s do the legwork and find the funding to finish the rail line once and for all.

Jeff Merz

Waikiki

Treat axis deer as a livestock resource

As a former cattleman with livestock handling facilities I built in the Midwest, and as a project manager for small and large animal handling facilities, I suggest the islands with deer problems treat them as a livestock resource (“Governor David Ige signs emergency proclamation to help Maui deal with rocketing axis deer count,” Star-Advertiser, March 25).

With a slaughtering and packaging facility in place, a hui of farmers with contiguous fenced fields — fences would need to be modified lower and higher for some — could create a system whereby the deer are attracted with feed and herded into increasingly smaller gated spaces with the exit being a ramp into a truck or whatever.

Smoked wild venison from Maui, Molokai or Lanai could be a very desirable product. Fresh roast of venison could be a lifesaver if the projected world famine is realized. Native Americans stampeded buffalo over cliffs. It’s not a new idea.

Arthur Simpson

Wilhelmina Rise

Waiver would save on shipping costs

Michael Hansen is being disingenuous in stating that a repeal of the Jones Act will not reduce gasoline prices in Hawaii because “there would be no material savings purchasing domestic versus foreign oil” (“Jones Act waiver would have little effect on isle oil imports,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 24).

It’s not the cost of the oil, it’s the cost of shipping the oil that will result in savings. This, by the way, would apply to all goods shipped to Hawaii.

Not “hullabaloo.” Just the facts.

Thor Orndahl

Kaneohe

Jones Act needs new incentives

Michael N. Hansen eloquently rebutted the arguments for waivers to the Jones Act to reduce Hawaii’s reliance on foreign oil (“Jones Act waiver would have little effect on isle oil imports,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 24). However, Hansen’s data of the Jones Act fleet raises an issue.

The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 was to ensure that “the United States shall have a merchant marine of the best equipped and most suitable types of vessels sufficient to carry the greater portion of its commerce and serve as a naval or military auxiliary in time of war.”

Somehow, a fleet of 96 Jones Act ships compared with 53,000 foreign-flag ships doesn’t seem like the objectives are being met. Also, things have changed. The military can deploy a fighting force to anywhere in the world by air more efficiently than by ships.

Perhaps the Jones Act and its objectives should be revisited to develop new incentives for the needs of the current environment.

John Faris

Waikiki

Nuclear threat could embolden China

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” — Albert Einstein

In the largest refugee crisis since World War II, 3.4 million refugees have fled and 6.5 million are displaced in Ukraine owing to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s slaughter of unarmed civilians, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begs the world to help militarily and with supplies.

Food, shelter and basic needs of refugees can be met with a tax-deductible donations to the American Red Cross and World Vision.

The world watched while Putin, who threatens nuclear retaliation and may use chemical warfare, asked China to help in his war crimes. With its ruthless history of committing genocide against the Uyghur minority, the violation of Hong Kong independence and building of military bases in the South China Sea, what will stop an emboldened China from threatening nuclear retaliation as it increases its aggression against democratic Taiwan?

John Nakao

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter