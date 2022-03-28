comscore Fatal shootings a ‘source of concern,’ says Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fatal shootings a ‘source of concern,’ says Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic spoke Friday at a news conference about the rise in gun violence.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic spoke Friday at a news conference about the rise in gun violence.

The 10 separate homicides in Honolulu so far this year are worrying law enforcement officials and troubling communities coping with the deadly violence. Read more

