For the second time in recent months, a catalytic converter was sawed off and stolen from a vehicle in our condominium parking lot. This one occurred in broad daylight.

I heard the loud sawing but the theft was accomplished in such speed that I was unable to get the description of the three bandits or the license plate of the getaway car.

The law for this crime needs to be strengthened, including stronger penalties for offenders.

Let’s get this nonsense under control.

Margy Behling

Kapahulu

Ukraine resembles Leningrad siege horrors

Through the media, the American public receives a very realistic picture of the harm, injury and death being dealt to Ukrainian children on a daily basis.

I recently was given some exposure to the horror dealt to children during the siege of Leningrad during World War II only some 78 years ago.

The photos taken at Leningrad should be shown adjacent to those of the current situation caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine.

Putin was born in Leningrad. A massive distribution of these photos taken in Leningrad needs to be made in Moscow to speed up a cease-fire that is desperately needed now.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

Remember Vietnamese who died in the war

A few days ago there was a ceremony honoring our Vietnam War veterans (“Vietnam veterans commem- orated at Punchbowl,” Star-Advertiser, March 30).

It is right that we recognize their service and sacrifice. They were ostracized pretty severely when they came back and many of them suffered from PTSD. More than 57,000 lost their lives.

Perhaps, however, we as a nation should somehow memorialize or recognize the number of Vietnamese who lost their lives. This total has been estimated to be 2 million civilians and 1 million combatants.

Perhaps we can take a clue from Abraham Lincoln, who appointed a “Day of Humiliation, Fasting, and Prayer” during the Civil War. We need to humble ourselves and ask for forgiveness for our part in the Vietnam War. We suffered greatly and many veterans of that war are still suffering. But the Vietnamese have even suffered more and still continue to do so.

We need both to forgive and to be forgiven. Then, and only then, can we be reconciled to one another both as a people and as nations.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

Militia protects against unworthy government

Adrian Chang wants government “to improve gun-control laws for public safety” (“Well-regulated militia means National Guard,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 28). Gun controls have never influenced criminals. They laugh at laws.

The reader says the public has no need “to keep and bear arms,” because the National Guard fills the role of a “well-regulated militia.”

A militia is a group of armed citizens. The National Guard is an arm of state and federal government. The writers of the Second Amendment, having just fought a revolution, wanted citizens to be capable — should it again be necessary — to protect themselves from the government.

John Corboy

Mililani

Manoa should provide affordable housing

Manoa is a beautiful place to live with great schools, parks, organized sports, shopping center, bus service and friendly neighbors.

It is surprising that there is a minority of protesters against the affordable housing project below the Manoa Chinese Cemetery (“Manoa residents not told of housing project,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 18).

People in affordable housing have jobs but their pay is insufficient for rent, food, medical care, school and other living expenses.

The community will help those who need affordable housing, whether it is an elderly person or working adult, or a family with children. Affordable housing needs to be in locations such as Manoa, where services are available.

Hopefully the spirit of aloha and Christianity is not missing in Manoa.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

GOP senators’ agenda clear against Jackson

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee interrogating Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, saying to her, “I can only wonder: What’s your hidden agenda?”

At least we don’t have to wonder about Blackburn’s agenda, or that of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, among others.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

