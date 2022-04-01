Hawaii falls to UC Santa Barbara in three-game Big West series

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team hit three home runs in an 8-4 victory over Hawaii to open a three-game Big West series on the UCSB campus.

The Gauchos entered as the league’s home run leader with 26. They added to that total when Nick Johnson hit a two-run shot in a five-run third, Broc Mortensen smacked his seventh of the season in the fourth and Zander Darby belted a solo homer in the sixth.

UCSB starter Corey Lewis allowed three runs while striking out 11 in six innings. Michael Rice, the third UCSB pitcher, entered with the bases loaded and with one out in the seventh. Rice retired all eight batters he faced.

All but two of the Gauchos’ eight runs were unearned against Cade Halemanu, Harry Gustin and Ben Whiffle.

UH shortstop Kyson Donahue hit his second home run in as many games.

The Rainbow Warriors were without head coach Rich Hill and catcher DallasJ Duarte. Both were ejected in Sunday’s game against UC Irvine. They will be reinstated for Saturday’s game.

UH fell to 8-15 overall and 2-5 in the Big West. UCSB is 17-6 and 6-1.