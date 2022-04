Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How many buildings will it take to realize what is of utmost importance to the infrastructure of Hawaii? It is not concrete. Read more

‘Don’t Look Up’ is not the solution

It saddens me that the Legislature is considering a bill to eventually and effectively shut down all astronomy activity on Mauna Kea (“Mauna Kea stewardship bill runs into opposition at Senate hearing,” Star-Advertiser, March 23).

When did we become a people so entrenched against the Thirty Meter Telescope that we turn our backs on the science of astronomy itself and the many scientists whose groundbreaking discoveries have enriched humanity’s knowledge?

The indigenous Hawaiian people were expert astronomers who used the movement of the stars, among other things, to sail thousands of miles across the Pacific.

If House Bill 2024 passes, we will be sending a message to the world and to our future generations that resembles something from the recent Hollywood movie, “Don’t Look Up” — that the solution is to just stop looking up at the sky, no matter what, for better or worse.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who would like to know ASAP if a planet-destroying asteroid is headed our way so we can do something about it before it’s visible to the naked eye.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

Issue is gun violence, not 2nd Amendment

I have been following the thoughtful letters regarding gun ownership (“Well-regulated militia means National Guard,” Star-Advertiser, March 28; “The unorganized militia is not National Guard,” Star-Advertiser, March 30).

I welcome the open discussion, something that is needed on all the issues that we face these days. As someone who has written letters calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, it is easy to write me off as being opposed to gun ownership.

Opposition to the Second Amendment does not necessarily mean opposition to the right to own guns. The problem with the Second Amendment, in my view, is that it gets in the way of rational discussion about gun ownership and impedes the passing of meaningful regulation needed to ensure public safety.

The time spent on interpreting and misinterpreting what the Founders had in mind when they wrote the Second Amendment would be better spent figuring out how to reduce gun violence in America.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Invest in our future: our preschool keiki

Our keiki are our future. Put time, money and energy into setting up preschool programs across the islands like Head Start and give these little ones the support they need to fulfill dreams of a brighter future for all of us.

Hit the restart button on early education and keep these little minds moving toward the positive and good, not the evil they experience by watching violent programming in movies, TV and video games.

We can be different here as we are surrounded by the peaceful ocean and the beauty of Hawaii. We can stand with our children and redirect their minds toward a greater good and not have them be consumed by the images of “killing” for a sport.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

No one has freedom to infect neighbors

Mask mandates are not an infringement of personal liberty when we are confronting a highly contagious airborne pathogen (“Mask mandate infringed on freedom to choose,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 30). In fact, the government is obligated to take those measures necessary to protect the public health.

To maintain that it violates one’s rights to have to conform to a mask mandate frankly distorts the meaning of freedom. Freedom is not license. It also entails responsibility to the wider community.

There is no freedom, constitutional or otherwise, that sanctions infecting your neighbor with a potentially lethal communicable disease.

Michael Clark

Ala Moana

Deported farmer didn’t need handouts

Thanks to Jayna Omaye for her story about the Kona coffee farmer, Andres Magana Ortiz, and his family’s coffee business (“Growing legacy,” Star-Advertiser, March 31).

At the time of his deportation, I felt it was unjust. But the law persisted despite his being a good, hardworking individual. He and his family worked hard and didn’t rely on government handouts.

It is great that his daughter graduated college and runs the business with the help of faithful employees and the Kona community.

May they continue their good work. If I ever make it back to Hawaii island, I would like to meet them. They are resilient, hardworking people.

Liberty Tandaguen

Waipahu

