Hawaii Health Department to resume in-person vital records requests on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Health announced today it is resuming vital records requests in-person on Oahu after operating virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOH has been processing birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates received either online or by mail, and with limited in-person capacity during the pandemic.

Starting today, DOH’s Vital Records Office will be open for in-person services Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1250 Punchbowl St., Room 103 on the first floor.

Special kupuna hours have been set aside from 7:45 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for those ages 60 and older as well as those with special needs.

Individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at health.hawaii.gov/vitalrecords to get the application process started. DOH said preference will be given to those with appointments.

However, walk-in services will also be available as time permits.

Orders completed in person can be paid with cash, credit card, cashier’s check, certified check or money order payable to the State Department of Health. Online orders for Hawaii birth and marriage certificates will still be available, with payment by debit or credit card only.