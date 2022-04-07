U.S. denies 3 Russian airlines access to parts, services

WASHINGTON >> The Commerce Department said today that it was issuing restrictions to prevent three Russian airlines from acquiring foreign planes and products and receiving maintenance or other services.

The department said the airlines — Aeroflot, Azur Air and UTair — had breached export controls the Biden administration put in place to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Those export controls targeted American-made planes, parts and technology in the airlines’ fleets; the new move targets the entire airlines.

By cutting the airlines off from parts and maintenance, the rule — called a temporary denial order — will over time prevent the carriers from flying, the Commerce Department said.

The order prevents the companies from purchasing planes and parts with a certain amount of U.S.-made technology for 180 days, and it suspends or revokes the airlines’ licenses for items subject to export controls, the department said. The restrictions also apply to maintenance contracts.

The Commerce Department observed the companies flying U.S.-origin aircraft into and within Russia without required authorizations, said Matthew Axelrod, the assistant secretary for export enforcement.

“Those restrictions are significant because it’s obviously difficult to keep flying if you can’t service your planes,” he said. He added that the restrictions would mean that the three airlines would over time “be unable to continue flying either internationally or domestically.”

The Commerce Department may grant exceptions for safety or humanitarian concerns, he said.

In February, the administration imposed restrictions to cut off Russia’s access to foreign products like semiconductors, computers, lasers, aircraft parts and telecommunications equipment in response to its invasion of Ukraine, in an attempt to curtail key Russian industries like defense, aerospace and shipping.

The restrictions, which were taken in cooperation with 33 other countries, aim to freeze Russia’s technology supplies and prevent it from replacing or repairing the planes, tanks and other equipment that are damaged in the war.

Hundreds of global companies have already halted business with Russia, and U.S. exports to Russia of restricted products, measured by value, have decreased 99% from a year earlier, said Don Graves, the deputy secretary of commerce.

In mid-March, the Commerce Department said that it had identified 100 commercial and private aircraft that violated U.S. export controls by flying into Russia and that their owners, operators and servicers were at risk of substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges or other restrictions.