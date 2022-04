Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lies on food labeling can be very profitable; Let visitors, locals enjoy Windward attractions; Oversimplified to blame everything on Biden. Read more

It can be profitable to state something in writing on a food product label that everyone agrees is not true. Some people believe that when there is no risk to public health, potential economic benefits can justify lies on food product labels.

The article, “Hawaii coffee labeling bill gets relabeled” (Star-Advertiser, April 3), described a bill at the Legislature that would regulate lies about the use of Hawaii-grown coffee beans on food product labels. According to the article, existing state law authorizes coffee-product labels that are 90% untrue. The bill, as introduced, would have authorized coffee-product labels that were 80% untrue on July 1; 70% untrue on July 1, 2023; and 49% untrue on July 1, 2024. The state Senate amended the bill to require a study to evaluate the economic impacts.

If you want to thank legislators who believe that laws to regulate lies on food product labels should be based on what affected businesses want or an economic impact study, you can review the testimony and committee reports for House Bill 1517 on the Legislature’s website. As for me, I’m not feeling particularly thankful.

Douglas Meller

Makiki Heights

So who’s skimming gambling profits?

I can’t even believe I keep reading about illegal game rooms (“Three wounded in shooting at illegal game room,” Star-Advertiser, April 6).

We have guns, drugs, deaths, gaming machines and dangerous neighborhoods. Allowing this to continue appears to imply payoffs to law enforcement, as how do big, bulky gaming machines even get into Hawaii?

Are the docks ignoring this? I smell rats.

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

‘Armageddon’ is just a movie, not science

Born and raised in Hawaii, I have always been curious as to how things work. My favorite subject in school was always science, which continued through college graduation on the mainland.

While on a visit to Hilo and looking up at Mauna Kea, I could not stop staring at the huge man-made white bulbs on the summit, dominating the view.

As science has paved a bright path for me with decades of work in engineering, I understand the importance for the quest of the unknown. But when people turn their backs on facts and succumb to science fiction, I must stand with those who want to stop the Thirty Meter Telescope atrocity.

Some support the TMT because they believe it could prevent an asteroid from destroying Earth (“‘Don’t look up’ is not the solution,” Star Advertiser, Letters, April 3). These people are fantasizing and believing that movies like “Armageddon” are based on facts.

Rodney Sato

Mililani

Let visitors, locals enjoy Windward attractions

I was happy to read Shiyana Thenabadu’s article (“Find middle ground on controversial Windward side issues,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 5).

Her commentary described some policies that would allow visitors and locals to continue enjoying our beautiful Windward aina. I have lived in the Waimanalo beach lots for 49 years and have never felt overcrowded. I have also climbed the Haiku Stairs with my family several times, experiencing what must be one of the greatest wonders of Hawaii.

Regarding Bill 41, I feel its passing will take away a great community resource. If the existing law that allows for 30-day occupancy limits on vacation rentals were enforced, there would be no need for this special bill.

Chuck Larson

Waimanalo

Oversimplified to blame everything on Biden

I appreciated reading the letter, “‘Accomplishments’ show Biden is a weak leader” (Star-Advertiser, April 4), because it reminded me to think before I speak.

Considering that the Trump administration decreased U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 2,500, but then made a deal with the Taliban to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, blaming the inevitable consequences of the disastrous 20-year war on President Joe Biden is egregious and short-sighted.

It seems that letter writer Ron Kashimoto tends to oversimplify complex international affairs, considering how he confidently attributed North Korea’s missile testing to Biden. Hasn’t North Korea always done that?

You can’t blame an American president every time a North Korean dictator wants to throw his toys out of the pram.

Aria Saines

Kahala

Paved roads bring joy to driver and her car

It’s the small things in life these days that can make one so happy — like the paving of roads from Sand Island to Iwilei, and the paving of the stretch of road from Sam’s Club to Pearl City Industrial Park.

I thank you and my car thanks you!

Cheryl Fontes

Pearl City

Foundation no authority on Hawaii election fraud

Reading the letter lamenting that Hawaii is failing to hold audits of the 2020 election was a cringeworthy experience (“Hawaii 2020 election needs to be audited,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 6).

One of the nation’s most infamous sources of dark money to right-wing causes in the United States is the Heritage Foundation. No one should trust it to rate election security.

Let’s not waste tax dollars looking for bamboo ballots or Italian satellites (“Emails show Trump pressured Justice Department over 2020 election,” Star-Advertiser, June 15, 2021). There really isn’t much of an appetite here for lunacy like the Cyber Ninjas.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

Remove Russia from U.N. membership

There is no reason why Russia should be a member of the United Nations. Its reign of terror and destruction is not the behavior of a peace- loving nation, but is the behavior of the deranged and sick, sadistic mind of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the war criminal.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter