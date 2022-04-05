Attempted murder case opened after 2 men shot at Ewa Beach home

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder after a shooting in an Ewa Beach neighborhood left two men with gunshot wounds early this morning.
Police responded to the 1:50 a.m. call at the 9100 block of Hanakahi Street.
Emergency Medical Services dispatched paramedics to the scene for an “unknown type of call with questionable life status.”
Upon arrival, they found a man in his mid-30s in critical condition, and the other, age 25, in serious condition, and dispatched a second ambulance.
Paramedics provided life-saving treatment for both men and transported them to a nearby hospital.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
