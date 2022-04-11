comscore Curtain rises again at local theaters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Curtain rises again at local theaters

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Theatre will continue asking patrons to mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative test for their shows to keep people safe in line with the Broadway League in New York city. Pictured is Mike Berglund assisting concert goers prior to the Devon Allman Project show.

    Hawaii Theatre will continue asking patrons to mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative test for their shows to keep people safe in line with the Broadway League in New York city. Pictured is Mike Berglund assisting concert goers prior to the Devon Allman Project show.

  • COURTESY DIAMOND HEAD THEATRE Diamond Head Theatre Executive Director Deena Dray is masked in front of the theater. Diamond Head Theatre is offering live shows, with “Jesus Christ Superstar” scheduled this month. Patrons no longer need to show proof of vaccinations to enter, but masks are still required.

    Diamond Head Theatre Executive Director Deena Dray is masked in front of the theater. Diamond Head Theatre is offering live shows, with “Jesus Christ Superstar” scheduled this month. Patrons no longer need to show proof of vaccinations to enter, but masks are still required.

The stage lights at the historic Hawaii Theatre Center are on again, with a full lineup of performances scheduled through the rest of this year into next. Read more

