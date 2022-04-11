Curtain rises again at local theaters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Theatre will continue asking patrons to mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative test for their shows to keep people safe in line with the Broadway League in New York city. Pictured is Mike Berglund assisting concert goers prior to the Devon Allman Project show.
COURTESY DIAMOND HEAD THEATRE
Diamond Head Theatre Executive Director Deena Dray is masked in front of the theater. Diamond Head Theatre is offering live shows, with “Jesus Christ Superstar” scheduled this month. Patrons no longer need to show proof of vaccinations to enter, but masks are still required.