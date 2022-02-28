VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to end all city COVID-19 restrictions

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The city’s final COVID-19 restriction, Safe Access Oahu, which requires people to show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to enter establishments such as restaurants, will expire at midnight on Sunday morning, said Mayor Rick Blangiardi at a press conference today.

“This is a day we waited for, for the last two years,” he said.

“We feel very confident that going forward, our numbers look really good for Oahu.”

For the first time since March 4, 2020, the City and County of Honolulu will not operate under an emergency order regarding COVID-19. He annuonced that his Emergency Order No. 2022-01 will, “expire after March 5, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.”

Safe Access Oahu program required businesses — such as restaurants, fitness centers and events that served food — to verify employees and customers were fully vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours.

Since the Omnicron surge over the holidays, case numbers have steadly began to decrease over the last month. That combined with the amount of people vaccinated, and boosted has led the city to lift its final restrictions.

“The people of our island have fought back bravely against this, as the numbers reflect, everybody has done everything that they possibly could to demonstrate a genuine concern for take care of themselves, their families, in the greater good each other in all of us,” Blangiardi said.

87% of Oahu’s population initatied at least one dose of the vaccine. Only 38% of people have recieved a booster shot.

The city will also begin ramping down isolation services for those who need a place to quarantine away from household members. The quarantine center at West Loch will close on Tuesday, and the location at Harbor Arms Hotel will close at the end of March.

“Even though we’re letting our emergency order sunset, we understand that COVID is not over,” Blangiardi said.

“But we’re gonna go forward living with this disease and we’ll try to act as responsibly as we can.”

Blangiardi also noted that while there are no immediate plans to end the city’s free COVID-19 testing sites, those will likely begin to ramp down service as time goes on.

The state’s indoor mask mandate will continue, as will the state’s vaccination or testing requirement for state and county government workers. Gov. David Ige announced Friday that masks will still be required through March 25, but would continue to evaluate the situation and consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

Hawaii is the only state to not either lift or announce the expiration of the restriction.

