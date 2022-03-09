comscore Hawaii to end mask mandate March 25 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii to end mask mandate March 25

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 a.m.

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Due to the significant drop in COVID-19 cases, the state has decided to end its indoor mask mandate March 25. Frank and Betty Choy of Maui showed their vaccination status to hostess Amy Cabrera at Liliha Bakery in the International Market Place in Waikiki on March 1. Oahu businesses are no longer required to ask for a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test.

    Due to the significant drop in COVID-19 cases, the state has decided to end its indoor mask mandate March 25. Frank and Betty Choy of Maui showed their vaccination status to hostess Amy Cabrera at Liliha Bakery in the International Market Place in Waikiki on March 1. Oahu businesses are no longer required to ask for a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test.

Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will sunset along with the state’s current emergency proclamation for the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:59 p.m. March 25. Read more

