Hawaii to end mask mandate March 25

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Due to the significant drop in COVID-19 cases, the state has decided to end its indoor mask mandate March 25. Frank and Betty Choy of Maui showed their vaccination status to hostess Amy Cabrera at Liliha Bakery in the International Market Place in Waikiki on March 1. Oahu businesses are no longer required to ask for a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test.