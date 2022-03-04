Woman who allegedly attacked McCully store clerk over masking arrested at Honolulu airport

Honolulu police said Adrienna Francisco, the 20-year-old woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a McCully convenience store worker who asked her to wear a mask, has been arrested.
The Sheriff Division arrested Francisco at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday.
Police and CrimeStoppers thanked the public for their assistance in locating Francisco after releasing her name, mug shot, and photo from surveillance video earlier this week, with a $20,000 arrest warrant for suspicion of second-degree assault.
Francisco had been identified as the woman who allegedly assaulted a 7-Eleven store worker at the McCully Shopping Center on Jan. 22.
Francisco entered the store when she was asked by the 54-year-old employee to put on a face mask, police said. She allegedly assaulted the employee and fled, according to police. The victim was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
