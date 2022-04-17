Honolulu EMS treats diver in distress at Maunalua Bay for 2nd day in row

For the second time in as many days, Honolulu Emergency Services treated and transported a recreational diver who got into trouble while in waters near Maunalua Bay.
EMS said it received a 911 call just before 9:30 a.m. this morning for a 34-year-old man who apparently suffered a case of the bends while taking part in a commercial tour with a local boat company.
The man was located and taken to a nearby emergency room, EMS said.
On Saturday, EMS treated a 50-year-old woman in critical condition after she became unresponsive while diving from a tour boat just before 8:30 a.m.
