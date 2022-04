Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In Thursday’s article about Bill 41, which increases the ban on short-term rentals (STRs) from 30 to 90 days, Kekoa McCellan said that the vast majority of STRs are owned and operated by out-of-state hosts (“City Council passes new short-term rental rules,” Star-Advertiser, April 14).

Here is a simpler and far more fair solution: Stop STRs by out-of-state operators! Allow Hawaii homeowners to rent our homes — especially if they are owner-occupied. Other cities, including San Francisco and D.C., have a far more logical law: Owners must be local and can’t rent their homes for more than 90 days per year. This allows homeowners to earn while traveling. It gives tourists an alternative to hotels.

By preventing property owners from renting out year-round, this solution maintains the stock of rentals for locals and preserves our communities. The new 90-day rule is illogical and harmful to local homeowners. Above all, it just doesn’t make sense.

MeiMei Fox

Koko Kai

At this dangerous point, no more weapons or war

“War (what is it good for?) — absolutely nothing!” was a Vietnam War protest song, but remains timeless.

Today, the more weapons sent to Ukraine, the more the war, the killing and suffering will be prolonged. Only the Military-Industrial Complex, the arms merchants, will profit. For Ukraine and the world, more war is not the answer, The answer is a truce, and negotiations and diplomacy to achieve peace.

The renowned scholar, 93-year-old Noam Chomsky, warns that we are at “the most dangerous point in human history.” Due to the danger of nuclear war and climate catastrophe, Chomsky says, “we are now facing the prospect of destruction of organized human life on Earth.” Chomsky’s words of wisdom need to be taken seriously.

No more weapons! No more wars! Save the species from climate and nuclear destruction.

Jim Albertini

Kurtistown, Hawaii

Golf courses, building projects can save water

When it comes to daily water consumption, the real 800-pound gorillas in the room are golf courses and large construction projects consuming tens of million of gallons of water each day. Yet neither is being mentioned by our Board of Water Supply.

Instead, residential domestic water customers are being warned that if their water consumption isn’t mitigated, there will be negative consequences.

There are at least 20 major construction projects ongoing in Honolulu at this time, mostly luxury high-rises that only benefit wealthy real estate speculators.

A six-month moratorium on these projects would save tens of millions of gallons every day. Ask the Navy to pay for temporary unemployment benefits.

Donald Wyand

Makiki

Don’t destroy stunning treasure of Haiku Stairs

Natalie Iwasa wrote about how ridiculous to pay for escalating cost to remove Haiku Stairs, when they can be maintained and enjoyed for far less (“Still time for win-win solution for Haiku Stairs,” Letters, Star-Advertiser, April 14).

The stairs are a historical and spectacular landmark that people from around the world would gladly pay to climb. Don’t lose this treasure. It’s cheaper to keep them than to destroy them.

Harmony Bentosino

Kapolei

Ideas to help shore up our deteriorating zoo

I recently went to the Honolulu Zoo, and was saddened by the deteriorating conditions.

I have many fond memories growing up of visiting the zoo, and want to help in any way that we can, as we locals are proud of our zoo. Some suggestions:

>> Start selling shave ice for the keiki again — they would love to sit on the grass and enjoy the sweet treat.

>> Have a halau practice for a week at a time in the main grassy area so tourists will be greeted by our beautiful dance and music.

>> More water fountains.

>> Have students studying biology, anatomy, zoology and Hawaiiana do internships there, through helping with animals who need care, and and helping with gardening or cleaning out the pools.

With a little help from our “ohana,” our Hawaiian pride can get the zoo back up and better for everyone to share.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

Vets shared painful but important WWII past

I would like to compliment your newspaper for the excellent series on nisei veterans, many of whom do not talk about wartime experiences because of painful memories.

Further, Stephanie Yeung did an excellent job of capturing these memories (“Nisei Impact: Veteran, 98, recalls joining famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team after Pearl Harbor attack,” Star-Advertiser, April 14).

This is really an outstanding series.

Roy M. Chee

Moanalua Gardens

Enlist isle youth for PSAs against tourist crimes

Reeducating residents and visitors in Hawaii should be revisited as a first step in defeating crime against tourists.

Engage Hawaii students in film, TV and radio classes to produce public service announcements (PSAs) that will assist everyone on crime prevention, which can be aired in hotels, airplanes and local TV.

Production of the PSA could be added as a class credit.

Fines paid by parents of violation-offending youth would force adults to be adults; likewise for visitors. Money from fines could be used for further crime prevention measures.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

