Man, 20, convicted after robbing man at knifepoint in Makiki

An Oahu jury today convicted a 20-year-old man of robbery after he robbed a man at knifepoint in the Makiki area in 2019.
MJ Soios Soien was convicted on one count of first-degree robbery for the incident, which took place near the Safeway on Beretania Street. Soien took a smartwatch from a victim who was walking home from work.
Soien will be sentenced on July 25. The felony conviction is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
“This verdict sends a message to criminals that Honolulu will not tolerate violent crime against our residents,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “We will be seeking the maximum prison term for Soien so the public can be protected from his dangerous behavior.”
