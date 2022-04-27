Man in serious condition after stabbing at Aala Park

A man in his 30s is in serious condition after being stabbed in the upper abdomen at Aala Park this evening, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS said received a call about the incident at 280 N. King Street, where the park is located, at around 6:30 p.m. A second patient, a man in his 40s, reportedly had lacerations to his hand, but he refused treatment.
The man who was stabbed was transported to a trauma hospital.
