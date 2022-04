Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Obviously people like to gamble. Why does Hawaii continue to outlaw legal gambling? There are continuous stories of raids and seized machines (“Hawaii officials pursue stronger deterrents for illegal game rooms,” Star- Advertiser, April 19). Hawaiians have proposed a casino-type venue on their land that would greatly benefit them.

Native Americans have proved to be successful on the mainland with their casinos. There are safeguards that can be put in place to monitor any illegalities. These same tribes have given their members things like health care and education benefits.

The de facto leaders in Hawaii keep trying to stop behavior that is common to all peoples: taking a chance. Why waste so much police time and effort on illegal gambling when a legal casino could benefit Native Hawaiians and the tax base for Hawaii?

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

Build water desalination plants around state

Regarding the Board of Water Supply’s voluntary water restrictions: Why doesn’t the state or counties just build water desalination plants around the state? We have the entire Pacific Ocean to drink from.

San Diego is building a huge water desalination plant for its needs. Why can’t we do that here? Or does that make too much sense?

Hawaii needs smarter people in positions of power to make powerful decisions like this.

David Ferrara

Makiki

Coastal property owners have right to save homes

Since the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has purposely been denying homeowners the right to protect their property at their own expense, by allowing shorelines to naturally recede as the sea rises, it is now liable for fair compensation to these landowners (“Oahu North Shore property owner says he will fight $92K fine,” Star-Advertiser, April 22).

It is apparent that the environmental groups and others claim that it is only natural that the shoreline recede as the oceans rise, and that homeowners should not be allowed to protect their own properties at their expense since this may — or may not — hasten the process.

The U.S. Constitution clearly states that when actions are taken for a public benefit, then government is responsible for fair compensation to those landowners damaged for a public purpose. It makes no sense to deny these owners the right to protect their property at their own expense and liability when doing so makes government financially liable. Mitigation is the key to litigation.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

World War II bombings killed many civilians

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians are appalling.

But let’s not be self-righteous. America’s bombing of German and Japanese cities during World War II was probably even worse.

Yes, Nazi Germany and imperial Japan were the aggressors, but that doesn’t justify the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

War is terrible, and nobody has clean hands.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Curb home purchases by foreign investors

Canada recently announced it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years. It also introduced measures like a first-time homebuyer tax credit to help locals gain entry into the market.

Why can’t Hawaii enact similar measures? The naysayers would argue there are loopholes and it will be hard to enforce, but they’re missing the point. It’s not to create a perfect solution, but provide a deterrent by starting a framework that can later be revised.

Even if it deters a fraction of foreign investors buying up local properties, isn’t that a win? It may also make developers think twice about building ultra-pricey condos and cater more toward locals.

We need to be more proactive rather than just sit and let things get out of control.

Steve Dang

Kaimuki

Hawaiians being denied rightful land ownership

I am a middle-aged Polynesian man who lives on the North Shore of Oahu. My question today is for myself, my family, my community.

Why are we finding it hard to find affordable housing in Hawaii, when the Hawaiian people are the rightful owners of the land we all live on?

Why are we letting people who are not connected to the oceans, the mountains and land in any way determine our wages and cost of living?

It is not right. We have two to three families living under one roof to pay the rent or mortgage for the homes we live in. The Hawaiian people were one country and one people before the overthrow, so why can’t the Hawaiian people have what they had?

I want to know what I can do for my children, my children’s children and even their children.

Bebe Shortland

Laie

